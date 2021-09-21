 

Schaumburg school will hold lockdown drill after classes Wednesday

  • Keller Junior High School in Schaumburg will participate in a lockdown drill after classes Wednesday. No students will be involved.

By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/21/2021 5:10 PM

The principal of Keller Junior High School in Schaumburg warned parents that the school will hold a lockdown drill after school hours Wednesday.

A social media post by Principal Tom Barbini on Tuesday said that the staff -- but not students -- will be participating in the hard lockdown drill.

 

There will be multiple police officers and vehicles at the school, located at 820 Bode Road, during the lockdown, according to Barbini. There will be sign posted to alert any concerned passersby that there is a drill in progress.

