Police: Man stabbed to death in Hoffman Estates, suspects at large

Hoffman Estates police are searching for two men suspected in the fatal stabbing of a man late Monday night outside an apartment complex on the village's south side.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Hill Drive at about 11:48 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing.

Hoffman Estates Fire Department personnel took the victim to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said. The man has not been publicly identified.

Police said witnesses described the offenders as two men of Honduran descent, believed to be in their 20s. Both offenders fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, authorities said.

Officers, including a police dog team, conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Information developed during the early stage of the investigation indicates there may have been a prior relationship between the victim and the suspects. police said. Authorities declined to detail the nature of that relationship.

Detectives from the Hoffman Estates Police Department, along with the Major Case Assistance Team, continue to investigate the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (847) 882-1818.