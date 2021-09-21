Missing man last seen at Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Updated 9/21/2021 10:16 PM
Police issued a missing person alert Tuesday night for a 73-year-old man from North Chicago.
Edgar Dunbar Jr. has a condition that places him in danger, according to the alert.
The alert said Dunbar was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center wearing a baseball cap, a beige long-sleeved flannel shirt with black stripes, dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Dunbar is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds, the alert said.
Police said Dunbar is on foot but may have gotten on a Metra train.
Anyone with information regarding Dunbar's whereabouts should call the North Chicago Veterans Affairs Police Department at (224)-610-3703 or dial 911.
