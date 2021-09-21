Feder: Jonathon Brandmeier to host Radio Hall of Fame ceremony

Chicago radio legend Jonathon Brandmeier has been tapped to emcee the 2021 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Museum of Broadcast Communications announced Tuesday.

Brandmeier, who was inducted in the Radio Hall of Fame in 2018, will host this year's event October 28 at Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Chicago.

Besides honoring eight new inductees, the event will recognize those from last year's class who were saluted in a virtual ceremony. An additional 33 "legacy inductees" also will be celebrated at the ceremony in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of commercial radio.

This year's inductees are Alan "Brother Wease" Levin, Elliot Segal, Dan Patrick, Kim Komando, Javier Romero, Preston Elliot & Steve Morrison, Erica Farber and Bill Siemering.

Last year's inductees were Cokie Roberts, Glenn Beck, Mark Thompson & Brian Phelps, Angie Martinez, Sway Calloway, Donnie Simpson and "The Breakfast Club" (Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy).

Among the 33 "legacy inductees" selected by the Radio Hall of Fame steering committee were two with close Chicago connections -- Don Cornelius and E. Rodney Jones.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.