FBI searching for suspect in Naperville bank robbery

Eight Naperville area schools, including Neuqua Valley High School, were locked down Tuesday morning, as Naperville police and the FBI searched for a suspect in a bank robbery near Route 59 and 95th Street.

Naperville police declined to say what bank had been robbed because the FBI is handling all media requests about the case.

Crone, Scullen, Gregory, Clow, White Eagle, Kendall and Fry schools were locked down, according to a message Indian Prairie Unit District 204 sent to parents.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m.

Unconfirmed reports on a messaging app said police searched the White Eagle golf course for the suspect.