COVID-19 update: 3,002 new cases, 2,039 hospitalizations, 23 more deaths

So far, 6,953,193 people have been fully vaccinated or 54.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, April 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,002 Tuesday with 23 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Total COVID-19 infections surpassed 1.6 million Tuesday, and the death toll now stands at 24,661 people since the pandemic began.

On Monday, 13,799 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 19,366.

The federal government has delivered 17,131,065 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,354,101 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,953,193 people have been fully vaccinated or 54.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,039 COVID-19 patients on Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is nearly 4.1% based on a seven-day average, up from Monday's 3.6% tally.

Labs processed 73,732 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

As of Sept. 1, the state's total COVID-19 case count includes breakthrough infections.