2 more from Illinois charged in Capitol breach

This image shows David Wiersma in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, according to federal authorities. Courtesy of Justice Department

Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image. She was arrested Tuesday in Naperville. Courtesy of Justice Department

Federal prosecutors unveiled charges Tuesday against two additional Illinois residents accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, including a man who purportedly wrote on Facebook that, "by the time we got there it was like going to the shopping mall."

David Wiersma, 66, and Dawn Frankowski, 53, were arrested Tuesday and are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the Justice Department.

Wiersma was arrested in South suburban Posen, and Frankowski was arrested in Naperville, records show.

