Suburban Skyview: Yoga class floats along on paddleboards

Holly Johnson's love of yoga started on a 2011 trip to the Grand Caymans and has led her to a pond near Elburn.

Johnson teaches yoga through her business, Aviana Yoga in Elburn. She teaches traditional yoga in her studio as well as aerial yoga at the Morton Arboretum.

On this day, she was teaching yoga techniques to students while floating on paddle boards.

"Students can access poses on the boards they can't get in the studio," Johnson said.

Kathy Scott of Geneva, a paddle board yoga student, said, "I like being on the water and it's something different and challenging for me.

Whether it's aerial yoga in the trees or paddle board yoga on a pond, it's all about being outside.

"I'm about bringing people outside and getting reconnected back to nature and to relax and enjoy the fresh air," Johnson said.

For details on Johnson's yoga classes or to register, visit her website.

