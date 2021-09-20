Rohlwing Road work begins this week in Palatine

Work is scheduled to begin this week on a project to rehabilitate Rohlwing Road from Palatine Road to Northwest Highway in Palatine.

Expected to be complete Nov. 19, the work includes pavement resurfacing and base course patching from Palatine Road to Wilmette Road, full-depth base and pavement rehabilitation from Wilmette Road to Northwest Highway, and curb and gutter removal and replacement.

Other facets include sidewalk replacement, ramp upgrades to meet ADA requirements, and removal of the brick-enclosed landscape island at the south end of Rohlwing and replacement with an at-grade median.

Palatine received more than $750,000 in Rebuild Illinois grant funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation, which will provide the majority of the funding. The village expects another $250,000 in grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to cover the balance of the project.

Rohlwing will be accessible throughout the duration of the project, but at times there may be traffic delays, as well as lane reductions and adjusted traffic patterns from just north of Wilmette Road to Northwest Highway.

