Police: Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Round Lake Beach has been found
Updated 9/20/2021 10:01 AM
The 12-year-old girl last seen at a Round Lake Beach store who had been missing since Monday was found and safely returned home, police said.
Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde said the department will continue to investigate what happened but did not immediately provide details about where the girl, Janasha Wallace, had been.
Before she went missing, police were notified that she had been last seen at the Walgreens at 321 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach at 6:30 p.m. last Monday. Police said security video at the store showed her meeting a tall man and then getting into a dark, four-door sedan with him.
