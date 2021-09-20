Police: Missing 12-year-old girl from Round Lake Beach has been found
Updated 9/20/2021 3:16 PM
A 12-year-old girl last seen at a Round Lake Beach store who had been missing since Monday was found and safely returned home, police said.
Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde said Janasha Wallace returned to her mother's home by herself early Saturday morning.
Before returning, Janasha had not been seen since 6:30 p.m. last Monday when she was at the Walgreens at 321 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach before getting into a car being driven by a tall man.
Wilde said officers are still investigating.
"The main thing is that she's back home safe," Wilde said. "Now it's the leg work of finding out what happened."
