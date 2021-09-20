Palatine resident drops out of race for state House seat

Palatine resident Drew King is ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 54th House District seat.

"I first want to state how unbelievably grateful I am for everyone's support for the last nine-plus months of my campaign to become the Illinois state representative for this district," King said in a news release Monday. "However, at this time, I have made the extremely difficult decision to suspend my campaign."

He added, "I have gone through a lot of soul-searching, and I am confident that this decision is what's best for my family and myself."

King didn't answer a follow-up question about why he made the decision.

Arlington Heights village Trustee Mary Beth Canty also is seeking the Democratic nomination.

The 54th District seat, as currently drawn, has been held since 2011 by Republican Tom Morrison of Palatine. But if challenges to the Democratic-controlled remap are rejected, Morrison would be drawn out of the district and into the 51st District, represented by fellow Republican Chris Bos.

Under the proposed redistricting, the new 54th District would include a large portion of Arlington Heights, as well as parts of Palatine and Prospect Heights.

King, an IT program manager, lives with his husband and their two dogs in Palatine. He was also pursuing a master's in business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

King said he will support whoever is the Democratic nominee and hinted he might not be done with politics.

"Although I am not endorsing anyone at this time, I feel my campaign advisers are leading me down a path that will be best served for the greater Palatine area, this community/district and help me continue my long-term political aspirations."

King did not answer a question about what those aspirations might be.