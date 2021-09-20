Feder: WCPT hires Edwin Eisendrath as Saturday afternoon host

Even he knows you don't replace a Dick Kay. But in the nine weeks Edwin Eisendrath has been filling in Saturday afternoons on WCPT 820-AM, he's shown himself to be an adept, articulate and inspired choice as successor, Robert Feder writes.

Now it's official: Eisendrath has been hired to host "The Big Picture" from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays -- the slot held by Kay's "Back on the Beat" for 13 years at the Newsweb progressive talk station.

A native Chicagoan with a Harvard education, Eisendrath, 63, brings a wealth of experience -- from alderman of Chicago's 43rd Ward to CEO of the Sun-Times -- to his new role.

Kay died May 13 at 84.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.