Elmhurst gas station robbed
Updated 9/20/2021 6:33 PM
Elmhurst police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Monday afternoon.
The Thornton's at 476 N. York St. was robbed about 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said.
The robber approached the cash register to make a purchase, then jumped the counter once the register was open. He then grabbed the cash from the register and fled north and west along Lake Street.
The suspect was described as a Black man about 25 to 30 years old, standing approximately 6 foot 4 inches tall with a light complexion and a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white surgical mask, a gray and white hoodie and dark blue running pants with a light blue stripe.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call police at (630) 530-3050.
