Elmhurst gas station robbed

Elmhurst police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Monday afternoon.

The Thornton's at 476 N. York St. was robbed about 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

The robber approached the cash register to make a purchase, then jumped the counter once the register was open. He then grabbed the cash from the register and fled north and west along Lake Street.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 25 to 30 years old, standing approximately 6 foot 4 inches tall with a light complexion and a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white surgical mask, a gray and white hoodie and dark blue running pants with a light blue stripe.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call police at (630) 530-3050.