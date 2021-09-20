COVID-19 update: 1,905 hospitalized, 8,415 new cases over weekend

More than 56,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered statewide over the past three days, Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, Jan. 19

State health officials are reporting 1,905 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout the state.

Of those hospitalized, 463 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Both hospitalization figures are below levels reported Friday.

Since Friday, IDPH officials are also reporting 8,415 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, while 93 more Illinois residents' deaths from the virus were reported over the past three days as well.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 24,639, with 1,598,757 cases of the respiratory disease diagnosed since the outbreak began.

IDPH officials also reported the state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 3.6%, it's lowest point since late July. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Another 56,014 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the past three days, according to IDPH figures. The state health agency does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Vaccine providers have now administered 14,340,302 doses statewide.

IDPH officials are reporting 54.5% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.