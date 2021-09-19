Wheeling welcomes autumn at family-friendly Fallapalooza

Dominic Rodas, 8, of Prospect Heights, plays a basketball carnival game with his dad Chris during Wheeling Park District's Fallapalooza event on Sunday at Heritage Park. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Jennifer Fletcher & The Reckoning perform for visitors during Wheeling Park District's Fallapalooza event on Sunday at Heritage Park. The event featured music, a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Sophie Nichol, of Mount Prospect, helps her son Teddy, 2, as he rides a pony during Wheeling Park District's Fallapalooza event on Sunday at Heritage Park. The event to celebrate autumn included music, a petting zoo and food trucks. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

The Reckoning -- featuring lead singer Jennifer Fletcher, right, Nickey Farr, center, and Rachel Ellis -- performs at Wheeling Park District's Fallapalooza event on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Wheeling got autumn going a few days early at Fallapalooza Sunday at Heritage Park.

The event featured a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks. It also offered live music.

"How cool is this? All the stuff for the kids," said Jennifer Fletcher, lead singer of the band The Reckoning. "We are really honored to be here."