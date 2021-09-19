Wheeling welcomes autumn at family-friendly Fallapalooza
Updated 9/19/2021 5:55 PM
Wheeling got autumn going a few days early at Fallapalooza Sunday at Heritage Park.
The event featured a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks. It also offered live music.
"How cool is this? All the stuff for the kids," said Jennifer Fletcher, lead singer of the band The Reckoning. "We are really honored to be here."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.