The Week That Was: No charges in Ludwig case; Arlington Hts. teacher quits over state rules

Signs line a street near Joe Petit's home business in honor of Petit's beloved dog, Ludwig, who was shot to death on Aug. 10 in Wayne -- justifiably, the Kane County prosecutor and sheriff said last week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2021

The husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps won't face criminal charges in the shooting death of a neighbor's dog. Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said Hal Phipps was justified when he shot Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino dog, last month, and that no person was threatened, despite neighbors' claims.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210914/district-25-teacher-resigns-rather-than-submit-to-state-vaccine-and-testing-mandates">Dist. 25 teacher retires over state mandates

Barely a month into the school year, a longtime Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 teacher plans to step down rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing. District officials confirmed Tuesday the South Middle School teacher provided notification of his intent to retire in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide mandates on educators.

Smokin' BBQ on 45, on the edge of downtown Mundelein, is expanding to offer sit-down service -- and the owners are getting a financial boost from the village to do it. The barbecue place is taking over a vacant, adjacent storefront. The village board Monday agreed to give Smokin' BBQ $14,630 to help fund the renovation.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210914/cronin-wont-run-again-for-dupage-county-board-chairman-but-not-going-anywhere">Cronin won't run again

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will step aside next year rather than seek a fourth term, he said Tuesday, but the Republican stalwart won't rule out running for another elected office. He says he wants to serve on nonprofit boards and he wants to stay politically engaged, and he can still use his influence and campaign war chest to help elect like-minded candidates.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210914/kane-county-approves-solar-panel-farm-that-may-save-5-million-in-energy-costs">County OKs solar farm

A plan that leverages the state's new clean energy reform bill into $5 million in savings by constructing a new solar energy farm received approval Tuesday from the Kane County Board. But the location of the farm has neighboring residents worried about glare and unappealing views of solar panels.

St. Charles aldermen are looking to extend the city's popular outdoor dining program through the winter. At a planning and development committee meeting on Monday, aldermen unanimously recommended extending the program through April 15. The program is currently set to end on Dec. 31.

Built to look like the original in Bavaria, the former Hofbräuhaus Chicago is undergoing an exterior and interior transformation to more closely resemble other dining and drinking venues in Rosemont's entertainment district. Construction crews Monday were ripping down the white stucco at Parkway Bank Park.

Itasca-based Tony's Fresh Market is in talks with Schaumburg officials about financial assistance for the company's $13 million plan to renovate the former Dominick's store at Town Square and open a new grocery store next July. The market is seeking a village grant a Cook County sales tax incentive.

Six months after opening in Carol Stream, Jet Foods is shutting its doors, continuing a string of grocery store closures in the anchor space at a shopping center near Army Trail and County Farm roads.

Multiple construction projects started last week in Elgin. Metra, Union Pacific Railroad and Nicor Gas all have construction projects starting soon that will close high-traffic routes in Elgin, including McLean Boulevard near Big Timber Road last week and the Kimball Street bridge this week.

The week ahead: Naperville music fest

With a focus on music from the '70s, '80s and '90s, the Naperville Music Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, with shows running from 5 to 10 p.m. Featured acts include Vanilla Ice, Smash Mouth, Color Me Badd and C&C Music Factory. Doors open at noon Sunday with Kool & The Gang, Village People, Pointer Sisters, Peter Beckett of Player, John Ford Coley and Orleans taking the stage from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday tickets cost between $49 and $179 while Sunday tickets cost between $35 and $199. napervillemusicfestival.com.

The week ahead: Batavia dam open house

Residents can view proposals for demolishing the Fox River dam in Batavia and what to do about the effects on Depot Pond, the Riverwalk and other riverfront property. The community engagement open house will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Peg Bond Center along North Island Avenue.

The week ahead: Break for Des Plaines hotel?

Des Plaines alderman are scheduled to vote Monday on recommending a property tax break for a proposed Homes2 Suites by Hilton hotel planned at 1700 Higgins Road. The Cook County Class 7b incentive -- which also must win county board approval -- would lower the hotel's property tax assessment for 12 years.

The week ahead: Ricky Rockets plan in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove village trustees on Monday will consider a development agreement that would bring a proposed Ricky Rockets fuel center to part of a 7.6-acre site at 700 E. Lake-Cook Road.