Libertyville's Lambs Farm celebrates 60th anniversary with animals, music and more

Quinn Bankmann, 4, of Lombard, feeds hay to a cow at Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Lambs Farm has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Rose Lovejoy, 2, of Libertyville reacts as she feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm. The event Sunday included animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Craft vendors were set up for visitors during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Chris Luptak, 6, of Libertyville plays mini golf during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm event in Libertyville Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Stanley Hager-Wade, 2, of Evanston, carries a pumpkin during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Kayden Joya, 5, of Hoffman Estates, feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Max Vuotto, daughter Mia, 2, and wife Martina, of Libertyville check out a horse during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. The event featured farm animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drives the tractor barrel train ride during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Lambs Farm in Libertyville marked its 60th anniversary Sunday with rides, crafts, music and animal visits.

Lambs has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961. To celebrate, the event featured farm animals, rides, games and more for visitors.

Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drove a tractor barrel train ride and enjoyed the crowd.

"I love the smiles," he said. "You get to bring a little happiness to these people."