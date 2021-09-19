 

Libertyville's Lambs Farm celebrates 60th anniversary with animals, music and more

  • Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drives the tractor barrel train ride during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville.

    Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drives the tractor barrel train ride during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Max Vuotto, daughter Mia, 2, and wife Martina, of Libertyville check out a horse during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. The event featured farm animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more.

    Max Vuotto, daughter Mia, 2, and wife Martina, of Libertyville check out a horse during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. The event featured farm animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Kayden Joya, 5, of Hoffman Estates, feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday.

    Kayden Joya, 5, of Hoffman Estates, feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Stanley Hager-Wade, 2, of Evanston, carries a pumpkin during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville.

    Stanley Hager-Wade, 2, of Evanston, carries a pumpkin during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration on Sunday in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Chris Luptak, 6, of Libertyville plays mini golf during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm event in Libertyville Sunday.

    Chris Luptak, 6, of Libertyville plays mini golf during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm event in Libertyville Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Craft vendors were set up for visitors during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday.

    Craft vendors were set up for visitors during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Rose Lovejoy, 2, of Libertyville reacts as she feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm. The event Sunday included animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more.

    Rose Lovejoy, 2, of Libertyville reacts as she feeds a goat during Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm. The event Sunday included animal visits, crafts, games, live music and more. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Quinn Bankmann, 4, of Lombard, feeds hay to a cow at Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Lambs Farm has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961.

    Quinn Bankmann, 4, of Lombard, feeds hay to a cow at Lambs Farm's 60th Anniversary on the Farm celebration Sunday. Lambs Farm has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/19/2021 5:22 PM

Lambs Farm in Libertyville marked its 60th anniversary Sunday with rides, crafts, music and animal visits.

Lambs has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961. To celebrate, the event featured farm animals, rides, games and more for visitors.

 

Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drove a tractor barrel train ride and enjoyed the crowd.

"I love the smiles," he said. "You get to bring a little happiness to these people."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 