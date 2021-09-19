Libertyville's Lambs Farm celebrates 60th anniversary with animals, music and more
Lambs Farm in Libertyville marked its 60th anniversary Sunday with rides, crafts, music and animal visits.
Lambs has been involved in helping individuals with developmental disabilities since 1961. To celebrate, the event featured farm animals, rides, games and more for visitors.
Volunteer Jerritt McMillon with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association drove a tractor barrel train ride and enjoyed the crowd.
"I love the smiles," he said. "You get to bring a little happiness to these people."
