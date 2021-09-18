'We have a voice': Second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan a big success in Elgin

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley talks with organizers Jose Bosque, left, and Anthony Ortiz, both of Elgin, during the second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan on Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A long line of cars stream from the Elgin High School parking lot during the second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan on Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Organizer Anthony Ortiz of Elgin waves a flag from his moon roof during the second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan on Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A long line of cars stream from the Elgin High School parking lot during the second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A long stream of vehicles proudly decorated with Mexican flags steadily flowed out of the Elgin High School Parking lot Saturday.

The festive caravan filled with music and accompanied by enthusiastic honking was greeted by many onlookers proudly waving flags along the parade route.

The second annual caravan event coincided with Mexican Independence Day which was Thursday.

Organizers Jose Bosque and Anthony Ortiz, both of Elgin, were happy with the turnout.

"Last year we expected about 20 cars and ended up with 100," said Bosque.

This year that number easily doubled.

The organizers said they mainly used social media to get the word out; according to Bosque, they wanted the event to be as organic as possible.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley was all smiles as she met with the organizers before the event.

The Elgin Police Department helped out by temporarily closing streets and escorted the group which numbered in the hundreds,

Mexican Independence Day commemorates the moment when Father Hidalgo, a priest and leader, called for Mexico's liberation from Spain in September of 1810.

"We have a voice, and were going to make it loud," said Ortiz.