Route 72 near Hampshire closed after crash injures several

Part of Route 72 west of Hampshire was closed after several people were seriously injured in a crash, authorities said Saturday night.

Multiple people were transported to area hospitals after a serious traffic crash involving a semitruck and a minivan on Route 72 near Walker Road, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff.

One adult with serious injuries was flown from the scene to a Rockford hospital in a medical helicopter, the news release said.

Route 72 near Hampshire was closed while police investigate the crash. More information would be released Sunday, the release said.