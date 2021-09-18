Resident injured in Naperville home invasion

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday afternoon in Naperville, authorities said.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Whispering Hills Drive for a report of a burglary, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. The police determined someone had entered the apartment and had an altercation with one of the residents who suffered mild injuries.

The burglar fled the scene in a dark colored mini van before the police arrived, the news release said.

Naperville police are investigating the incident and said it wasn't a random act. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call the department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.