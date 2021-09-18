No injuries in Palatine house fire that broke out after midnight, sent flames through roof

No one was injured in a Palatine house fire that sent 23 firefighters to help extinguish the blaze, which broke out around 2 a.m. Daily Herald File Photo

Palatine firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that was reported at 1:55 a.m. Saturday and caused significant damage to a single-family home but no injuries to its residents.

The four occupants of the house in the 1900 block of North High Grove Lane were outside when firefighters arrived to find flames erupting from the roofline of the two-story structure.

The first crew that responded at about 2:04 a.m. opened the ceiling on the second floor and directed a hose line to flames in the attic. Additional firefighters searched the house, the Palatine Fire Department said.

The fire was under control by 2:13 a.m. although crews worked through the night to check for hidden fires and ventilate smoke and gases.

No firefighters were injured.

Extensive fire and smoke damage occurred and the home was declared uninhabitable.

A total of 23 Palatine firefighters fought the blaze, with fire engines and a ladder truck deployed. A Barrington Fire Department crew stood by at one Palatine station to cover any additional calls.

Officials reminded residents to have working smoke detectors, to create an escape plan and exit the house rapidly without searching for pets or belongings in the event of a fire.