Elgin man charged in hit and run near St. Charles that injured motorcycle driver

Ruben Campuzano of Elgin has been arrested for the hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Route 25 and Gilbert Street near St. Charles.

An Elgin man has been arrested for a hit and run crash Monday near St. Charles that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a motorcycle driver.

Ruben Campuzano, 47, of the 500 block of Harrison Street, has been charged with failure to report an injury accident, aggravated reckless driving and driving while license suspended, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 13, sheriff's deputies responded to a reported hit and run crash at Route 25 and Gilberts Street in unincorporated St. Charles Township. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was stopped at a red light on Route 25 when a red or maroon SUV struck the motorcycle from behind. The driver of the SUV then fled.

The motorcycle driver, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was taken to an Elgin-area hospital.

Deputies shared the video on social media and with the local press. Two days later, an independent witness came forward with a possible identification of the offender. Detectives pursued the lead and were able to locate the vehicle and driver. When they interviewed Campuzano, he admitted to striking the motorcycle and not stopping because he did not have a valid driver's license, police said.