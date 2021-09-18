 

Des Plaines Fall Fest offers plenty of chances for fun

  • Rosalina Rosales, 2, of Des Plaines leans in to plant a kiss on a bull frog and turn him into a handsome prince, but Jim Galeno of JG's Reptile Road Show pulls him away just in time during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

  • Jim Galeno of JG's Reptile Road Show holds a black-throated monitor lizard during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

  • Families ride the carousel together during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

  • Alan Potyen wears a uniform style from the American Revolution as he shows artifacts to Tim Zastrow of Wheeling and Aline Souza of Northfield at the Des Plaines History Center tent during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPatrons line up at the food booths during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

  • HiFi Superstar plays during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

Updated 9/18/2021 7:08 PM

A bullfrog narrowly averted being turned into a handsome prince with a kiss from an audience member during a reptile show Saturday at the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park.

Rosalina Rosales, 2, of Des Plaines leaned in to plant a kiss on the hefty, colorful frog, but Jim Galeno of JG's Reptile Show pulled the frog back just in time.

 

"Only one in 75 actually try to kiss the frog," Galeno said, as the audience laughed.

The reptile show, which also included lizards, snakes and turtles of various sizes and species, was just one of dozens of entertainment options offered at the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Saturday.

Food, music, carnival rides, a climbing wall, and a petting zoo were also part of the fun for the hundreds of people lining the midway during the weekend festival, which runs through Sunday.

