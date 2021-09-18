$1 million bond set for pair charged in DuPage gas station heists

A DuPage judge on Saturday set bond of $1 million each for two men who are accused of holding up gas station attendants at gunpoint and absconding with cash in Downers Grove and Darien.

The men were both on probation for a previous robbery in Cook County, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Charged with two counts of armed robbery each are Anthony Owens, 23, of the 1000 block of Angelica Circle, Joliet, and Wanya Webb, 22, of the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago,

The first heist occurred at about 12:07 a.m. Sept. 1 at a Shell Gas Station, 8226 Cass Ave., in Darien. Two men entered and one pointed a handgun, later determined to be an air soft pistol, at the clerk and ordered the cash drawer. The clerk complied and both ran off on foot.

Authorities linked that crime to a 9:26 p.m. Sept. 6 armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station, 5004 Fairview Ave., in Downers Grove. Similarly, two men came into the station, one walked up to the attendant, pulled out a handgun, later determined to be an air soft pistol, and demanded the cash drawer. Both fled on foot, police said.

Downers Grove police officers with assistance from DuMeg detectives apprehended Owens and Webb while they were driving in DuPage County on Friday.

"The identification and apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the message that if you commit a violent crime in DuPage County, you will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Berlin said in a statement thanking Downers Grove and Darien police departments.

DuPage Judge George Ford set the next court date for Oct. 12.

Armed robbery, a Class X felony, can lead to between six and 30 years in prison if someone is convicted.