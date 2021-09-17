Zion man shot to death

A 31-year-old Zion man died after he was shot in the chest at his home Friday morning.

Zion police found the man, identified as Che Hearn, after arriving at the residence on Joanna Avenue about 7:30 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hearn died from a gunshot wound in the chest, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.