Round Lake Beach girl missing since Monday

Authorities say a missing Round Lake Beach girl got into a car with this man. Courtesy of Round Lake Beach police

Round Lake Beach police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Police said they were notified at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday that the girl was last seen at the Walgreens at 321 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said security video at Walgreens showed her meeting a tall man and then getting into a dark, four-door sedan with him.

Police said they have followed up on several leads and are working with partners on both the local and federal level.

Anyone with information should call CenCom dispatch (847) 270-9111 or a local police department.