Feder: Gaynor Hall to co-anchor WGN weekend mornings with Sean Lewis

Gaynor Hall, a general assignment reporter at WGN-Channel 9 since 2008, has been named co-anchor of the Nexstar Media station's Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts alongside Sean Lewis.

Starting this weekend, she'll succeed Tonya Francisco, who shifted to co-host of "Daytime Chicago," the new weekday morning lifestyle show, with Amy Rutledge.

Hall, a Chicago native and graduate of Whitney Young Magnet High School and Syracuse University, previously worked for CLTV, the former Chicago cable news channel, and WMGT, the NBC affiliate in Macon, Georgia.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.