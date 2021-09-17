Elmhurst carjackers still at large

Elmhurst police are investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven Friday. The car was later found in Chicago, but the carjackers are still at large.

Police were called the parking lot at 572 S. York St. at 8:45 a.m.

The victim, who was not injured, told police that four men in a black Porsche Cayenne SUV pulled into the lot as he was entering his parked car.

He told police a man got out of the Porsche and accosted him while holding a black handgun. The man, he said, demanded his car and key fob and entered the driver's seat of the car. A second man also left the Porsche and entered the other vehicle on the passenger's side before the two drove off south on York Street.

Police said it appears the Porsche, which police said had been confirmed stolen in another suburb, was occupied by two additional unknown people.

Police said the victim's abandoned vehicle was recovered by Chicago police on the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build and wearing a black surgical mask, black shirt, and displaying a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s, with a thin build and wearing a black surgical mask and black sweatshirt.

Police were unable to provide descriptions of the other two suspects.

Anyone with information or security video of the carjacking should call (630) 530-3050 to speak to investigators.