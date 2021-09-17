COVID-19 update: 2,082 hospitalized, 3,601 new cases, 54 more deaths

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 2,082 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals statewide, 502 of whom are in intensive care. Associated Press file photo/October 2020

State health officials today reported 2,082 patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's down 81 patients from the day before, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Of those currently hospitalized, 502 are in intensive care.

Many hospitals are reporting the majority of current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

IDPH officials also reported 54 more residents have died from the virus, while 3,601 new cases were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 24,546, with 1,590,342 cases of the respiratory disease diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate now stands at 4.06%, the first time it's been that low since July 30.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 21,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 14,284,288 vaccine inoculations since they were made available nine months ago.

IDPH records show 54.3% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.