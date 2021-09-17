Aurora retirement home evacuated after nearby gas leak
Updated 9/17/2021 8:55 AM
Aurora police said they are helping workers at the Alden Courts of Waterford retirement home move residents to safety after a nearby car crash ruptured a gas line earlier today.
Police officials announced the emergency on the agency's Facebook page at about 7:40 a.m.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area near Montgomery Road and Mair Drive as officers have closed numerous roads in the area.
No additional details about the crash were immediately available.
