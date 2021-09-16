Lake Zurich priest back under scrutiny

The Rev. David Ryan's reinstatement at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Zurich has been put on hold. Daily Herald file photo

A Catholic priest's return to a Lake Zurich church has been delayed after new allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Rev. David F. Ryan was asked to step away from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in November while the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated allegations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago while he worked at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

Ryan was expected to lead at 8:30 a.m. Mass this past Monday, but that was put on hold as an independent review board investigates the latest accusations, according to a letter to parishioners from Cardinal Blase J. Cupich.

The original allegations against Ryan were reported to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state's attorney's office. State officials eventually determined the allegations were unfounded.

The archdiocese's independent review board also found "insufficient reason to suspect Father Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor."

Since then, however, additional information was provided to the archdiocese that needs to be investigated before Ryan can return to his role as pastor, Cupich wrote.

Ryan said he will "cooperate fully as he understands that we must take every allegation seriously in accordance with our child protection policies," Cupich's letter said.

Cupich said further information will be shared as it becomes available.

"I share your disappointment at this news, especially as I know plans were being made to welcome Father Ryan back this weekend," Cupich. "But, I ask your patience once again as we fulfill our obligation to keep the children entrusted to us safe and proceed in a way that serves the cause of justice for all concerned."