Fire leaves Sugar Grove home uninhabitable

Daily Herald report

Sugar Grove Fire Protection District officials reported no one was injured in a house fire Tuesday evening that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the house on the 3200 block of Kenilworth Lane at 5:15 p.m. for reports of smoke showing at the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters observed smoke and fire in the front and rear of the house upon arrival.

The blaze was under control after about 15 minutes, but crews were on scene for nearly four hours because of a gas leak at the home's meter that required repairs from gas company crews. The gas leak was not the cause of the fire, Chief Bill Perkins said.

The cause remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not yet available, officials said.