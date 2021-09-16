Elgin police searching for armed robber

Elgin police say this man robbed the Marathon gas station on Walnut Avenue Thursday morning. COURTESY OF THE ELGIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Elgin police say this image from a security camera shows the man who robbed a Marathon gas station Thursday morning. COURTESY OF THE ELGIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Elgin police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 700 block of Walnut Avenue about 6:40 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery after a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun entered the Marathon gas station and demanded money from the clerk. The thief took the money and left. The clerk was not injured.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the man from security photos.

Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 84711 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the text.