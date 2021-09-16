COVID-19 update: 4,349 new cases, 41 additional deaths, 2,163 hospitalizations

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, April 2021Katherine Triugeros, 16, of Roselle, a student at Lake Park East High School, gets a COVID-19 shot at a vaccine clinic in April. So far, over 54% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,349 Thursday with 41 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 21,568 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 20,648.

The federal government has delivered 16,877,465 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,262,916 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,907,082 people have been fully vaccinated or 54.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,163 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,586,741 and 24,492 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 115,099 virus tests in the last 24 hours.