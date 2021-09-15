No charges filed in shooting death of dog in Wayne

Signs line a street near Joe Petit's home business in honor of Petit's beloved dog, Ludwig, who was killed by a bullet, allegedly shot by Petit's neighbor, Hal Phipps, husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2021

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain participated in a news conference Wednesday where Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser was to announce whether criminal charges will be filed regarding Hal Phipps shooting a neighbor's dog to death. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps won't face criminal charges in the shooting death of a neighbor's dog.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said Hal Phipps was justified when he shot Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino dog, last month. Mosser announced her decision during a Wednesday news conference.

On Aug. 10, Hal Phipps shot a handgun several times at Ludwig and another dog, officials said. Ludwig was struck and died.

Both dogs belonged to a next-door neighbor, Joe Petit.

A weapon was on display at a news conference Wednesday where Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced there would be no criminal charges in the shooting death of a dog in Wayne. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

After the shooting, Hal Phipps told Kane County deputies that the dogs were aggressively blocking a path from his boat launch area on the Fox River to his home.

Petit disputes that. He said a friend had taken Ludwig and Philotimo, the other dog, to play in the river. The dogs were not on the Phippses' property, Petit said.

The shooting was investigated by the Kane County sheriff's office. Deputies were the first to arrive at the scene because they were close by in the unincorporated Valley View neighborhood, according to Sheriff Ron Hain. Once Wayne police learned it involved the Phippses, the chief asked the sheriff to take over to avoid a conflict, Hain said in August.

Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino, was shot to death Aug. 10 in Wayne, by Hal Phipps, the husband of Wayne President Eileen Phipps. - Photo courtesy of Joe Petit

The dog's death has angered many people far outside of Wayne. "Justice for Ludwig" yard signs have been spotted throughout the suburbs, as far south as Plainfield. There is a Facebook page devoted to the issue. Petit has posted on it that he is afraid he will be shot by the Phippses over the matter. Some residents have asked Phipps to resign.

In an August interview, Eileen Phipps said she was dismayed at how people were acting on social media, including posting pictures of one of her grandchildren, the daughter of Hal Phipps Jr. She said her husband cooperated fully with the sheriff's investigation.

"These dogs run loose constantly, day and night, night and day," Eileen Phipps said at that time.

In June, one of the dogs bit Hal Phipps, according to two village ordinance violation tickets that Wayne police issued to Petit charging him with letting his dogs run loose. Eileen Phipps said it happened in her yard, that one of the dogs pushed her husband down, and that the dog bit him in a knee and ankle. He required antibiotic treatment, she said.

"These aren't these sweet little cuddly puppies," she said.

The dogs are Dogo Argentinos, according to Petit. The American Kennel Club classifies the breed as working dogs, says they typically weigh 88 to 100 pounds, and describes them as large, powerful, athletic dogs originally bred for finding, chasing and hunting large game animals.