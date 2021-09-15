Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Round Lake Beach crash

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash on Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach, officials said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released by authorities, was driving a 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hainesville Road when it struck a curb near the intersection with Clarendon Drive, according to Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde Jr.

The driver was traveling fast and immediately ejected from the motorcycle, according to an early police investigation.

Round Lake Beach police officers arrived on the scene at 7:21 a.m. and found the man in the ditch line near the motorcycle. He was rushed to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

The crash remains under investigation, Wilde said.