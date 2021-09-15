Lake Zurich High School hard lockdown lifted; student taken into police custody

Lake Zurich High School was placed on a hard lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student posted on social media that violence was imminent at the school. The student has been taken into police custody, school officials said. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018

A lockdown at Lake Zurich High School triggered by a threatening social media post was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a student was taken into police custody, according to a statement from the district.

The student posted that an act of violence was imminent at the school, which prompted the hard lockdown at the high school as well as at nearby May Whitney Elementary School, district officials said.

The threat came shortly after officials lifted a soft lockdown imposed earlier in the day when a bullet shell casing was reportedly found on campus, according to the district.

"After an investigation was completed by the LZHS administration and the Lake Zurich Police Department, no threat to the school was identified," the district reported when that initial lockdown was lifted.

The hard lockdown ended shortly after police swept inside and outside the school, officials said.

Though policies differ between school districts, typically hard lockdown means students and teachers shelter in place in classrooms and every door in the building is locked. During a soft lockdown, exterior doors typically are locked, but students are allowed to move freely within the building.

"Please know that many students and staff are understandably upset by today's incidents," school officials said in a statement on the district's website. "We will be developing a plan to provide support. More information will be provided soon."