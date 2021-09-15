Feder: B96 leaves listeners wondering: 'Where's Nina?'

Chicago radio's latest guessing game involves the whereabouts of Nina Hajian, who co-hosts mornings with Gabe Ramirez on Audacy Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM, Robert Feder writes.

For nearly three weeks Hajian has been missing from the show with no explanation to listeners.

"We have given Nina an extended period of time off to spend time with family and friends," B96 program director Todd Cavanah said in response to an inquiry Tuesday. "I'd like to respect everyone's privacy on this matter at this time."

No word on when (or whether) she'll return.

In June Hajian was named winner of a 2021 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for her show's coverage of protests and unrest in Chicago last summer.

