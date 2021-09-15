 

Ela Township assessor dead at 39

  • John Barrington

    John Barrington

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/15/2021 5:52 PM

Longtime Ela Township Assessor John Barrington died Monday afternoon at the age of 39, according to authorities.

Barrington was elected to his fourth term as assessor in the spring, a position he's held since 2009.

 

Ela Township Clerk Lucy A. Prouty, who worked with Barrington for 16 years, said he was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed.

Township officials did not immediately return a request for information regarding how Barrington will be replaced as assessor.

Barrington leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Barrington, with whom he had six children. He was a Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsman and completed two tours of duty in Iraq. Barrington was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon among numerous other citations and was active in the local chapters of the American Legion, VFW and Lions Club.

Authorities believe Barrington's death was a suicide.

Visitation is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Chapel, 330 S. Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich. A service will be held at 5 p.m.

