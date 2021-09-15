COVID-19 update: 4,194 new cases, 44 more deaths, 2,229 hospitalizations

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, December 2020Respiratory Therapist Andy Dhanoa gets a COVID-19 vaccination at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Over 54% of Illinois' population have been fully vaccinated.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,194 Wednesday with 44 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 22,812 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 21,255.

The federal government has delivered 16,848,375 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,241,348 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,896,896 people have been fully vaccinated or over 54% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,229 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,582,392 and 24,451 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 93,865 virus tests in the last 24 hours.