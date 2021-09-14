Police release image of SUV involved in hit-and-run near St. Charles

Police are looking for this SUV after a hit-and-run crash Monday near St. Charles that severely injured a motorcyclist. Courtesy of Kane County sheriff's office

Authorities on Tuesday released an image of the SUV they're searching for after Monday's hit-and-run near St. Charles.

The SUV is red or maroon, possibly a Jeep Cherokee with front-side damage, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Police responded to the intersection of Route 25 and Gilbert Street near St. Charles about 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run, according to the news release.

A 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was traveling north on Route 25 when it stopped at a red light at Gilbert Street. Police said the SUV, also traveling north on Route 25, struck the motorcycle from behind at a high rate of speed and then drove away.

The motorcycle driver, a 72-year-old resident from St. Charles, was taken an Elgin-area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle. Anyone with information should call Detective Minuth at (630) 208-2034.