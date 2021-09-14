One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Huntley

A 42-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Huntley.

Huntley police say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. along Charles Sass Parkway.

A 2007 GMC pickup truck traveling west on Charles Sass, near a curve, when it left the road, hit a light pole and rolled partially into a shallow retention pond.

The man, who was the only person in the truck, was ejected and found near the pond.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Huntley Police Department with assistance from the McHenry County coroner's office.