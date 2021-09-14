One person killed after single-vehicle crash in Huntley

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Huntley.

Huntley police say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. along Charles Sass Parkway.

A 2007 GMC pickup truck traveling westbound on Charles Sass, near a curve, when it left the road, hit a light pole and rolled partially into a shallow retention pond.

The one person in the truck was ejected from the vehicle and found near the pond.

The age, gender and name of the driver were not released.

The traffic crash is being investigated by the Huntley Police Department with assistance from the McHenry County coroner's office.