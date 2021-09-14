Feder: Mark Giangreco snubs Silver Circle induction ceremony

Former Chicago sports anchor Mark Giangreco was a no-show Sunday when the long-delayed 2020 Silver Circle Awards finally were presented, Robert Feder writes.

Anchorman and 2018 Silver Circle inductee Jim Williams, who emceed the virtual program, presented and accepted the award on Giangreco's behalf.

Giangreco was the only one of the six living honorees who did not submit a video biography or record an acceptance speech.

Initially selected for the career honor in November 2019, Giangreco was fired last March after 27 years at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Reached Monday, he said he had planned to travel out of the country last week but canceled the trip and ran out of time to select a presenter or prepare a video.

"I certainly didn't mean to demean the award or disrespect the other honorees," he said.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.