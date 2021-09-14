Dispute over outdoor concerts at Mundelein's Original Sundance Saloon settled, with rules

Mundelein village trustees on Monday unanimously approved a permit allowing the Original Sundance Saloon to hold outdoor concerts. Under the terms of the permit, the types of music and performance hours will be limited. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Despite complaints from some residents, Mundelein village trustees on Monday unanimously approved a permit allowing the Original Sundance Saloon to hold outdoor concerts. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A dispute involving a popular Mundelein bar, nearby residents and village officials has been settled -- but not everyone is satisfied.

The village board on Monday granted the Original Sundance Saloon, 2061 W. Maple Ave., a special permit for live outdoor music.

Sundance has been holding concerts on a patio stage east of the building without a permit, even though owner Angie Carlsen knew one was needed.

The performances prompted complaints from nearby residents, primarily in the Grand Dominion neighborhood southwest of the bar. They said the outdoor shows were loud and disruptive.

The concerts also prompted village citations. At one point, Mundelein officials sought a legal injunction to stop future outdoor shows.

Carlsen applied for the permit in June. She had also applied for one last year but withdrew the request before it could be approved or rejected.

Last month, Mundelein officials mediated an agreement between Sundance and the Grand Dominion residents. The terms of the agreement will be included as caveats in the village permit, which the board approved unanimously and without discussion Monday.

Under the deal:

• No outdoor concerts can be held on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays, unless a holiday falls on one of those days.

• Any concerts on Thursdays must occur between 4 and 10 p.m. and can't include bass, drums or electric guitars.

• Concerts on Fridays and Saturdays can't start before 4 p.m. and must end by 10 p.m.

• On Sundays, concerts can't start before 2 p.m. and must end by 5 p.m.

• Pyrotechnics are forbidden.

• The sound level will be limited.

Carlsen said Sundance and its customers have had a great summer on the patio. She said she aims to "do everything we can to make the community happy."

But not everyone is happy.

Donna Ristoff, who lives in the Woodlands subdivision northeast of the bar, complained about the music before Monday's vote, saying it's "very loud" at her home.

"I can hear it inside my house with the windows closed," she said. "I just don't think it's right."

Although Mayor Steve Lentz thanked Ristoff for coming to the meeting, no officials addressed her concerns.