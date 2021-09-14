Dispute over outdoor concerts at Mundelein's Original Sundance Saloon settled

Despite some objections from residents, Mundelein village trustees unanimously approved a permit Monday allowing the Original Sundance Saloon, 2061 W. Maple Ave., to hold outdoor concerts. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A dispute involving a popular Mundelein bar, nearby residents and village officials has been settled -- but not everyone is satisfied.

The village board on Monday granted the Original Sundance Saloon, 2061 W. Maple Ave., a special permit for live outdoor music.

Sundance has been holding concerts on a stage east of the building without a permit through the spring and summer, even though owner Angie Carlsen knew one was needed.

The performances prompted complaints from nearby residents, primarily in the Grand Dominion neighborhood southwest of the bar. They said the outdoor shows were too loud and disruptive.

The concerts also prompted village citations. At one point, Mundelein officials sought a legal injunction to stop future outdoor shows.

Carlsen applied for the permit in June. She had also applied for one last year but withdrew the request before it could be approved or rejected by the village board.

Last month, Mundelein officials mediated an agreement between Sundance and the Grand Dominion residents. The terms of the agreement will be included as caveats in the village permit, which the board approved unanimously and without discussion.

Under the deal:

• No outdoor concerts on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays, unless a holiday falls on one of those days.

• Any concerts on Thursdays must occur between 4 and 10 p.m. and can't include bass, drums or electric guitars.

• Concerts on Fridays and Saturdays can't start before 4 p.m. and must end by 10 p.m.

• On Sundays, concerts can't start before 2 p.m. and must end by 5 p.m.

• Pyrotechnics are forbidden.

• The sound level will be limited, too.

Carlsen couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

The regulations didn't satisfy Mundelein resident Donna Ristoff, who lives in the Woodlands subdivision northeast of the bar. She complained about the music before Monday's vote, saying it's "very loud" at her home.

"I can hear it inside my house with the windows closed," she said. "I just don't think it's right."