COVID-19 update: 2,263 hospitalized, 40 more deaths, 4,660 new cases

COURTESY OF EDWARD HOSPITAL/July 5For the first time since early July, the state's seven-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined multiple times over the past week.

State health officials today reported 2,263 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout Illinois, 547 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day rolling average for hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined in three of the past four days, the first time that's happened since early July.

Illinois hospitals are currently averaging inpatient treatment of 2,287 COVID-19 patients a day over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Additionally, 40 more Illinois residents have died from the virus, while 4,660 new cases of the disease were diagnosed as well, according to IDPH records.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 24,407, with 1,578,198 infections diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.5%, up slightly from the previous day. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests, which allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 17,207 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

So far, 14,218,536 doses have been administered to Illinois residents and workers.

IDPH figures show 54.1% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.