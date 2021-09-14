Coroner identifies man killed in bicycle crash last week in Elgin

The 60-year-old bicyclist who died after a crash last week on Randall Road in Elgin has been identified.

The Kane County coroner's office said Allan Lee Troxel, whose last known address was in Indianapolis, died from multiple injuries sustained when he swerved and hit a moving car while riding his bike south on Randall Road near Big Timber Road. Police said Troxel had just recently moved to the area.

The coroner's office said the investigation is still ongoing and toxicology reports would take six to eight weeks.

Officers called to the crash scene just after noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, were told by witnesses that the vehicle was driving south in a left lane of Randall when the cyclist veered into the lane and made contact with the front passenger door.

Troxel wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Police say no charges or tickets have been issued.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the police department's traffic unit at (847) 289-2661 or send a text to 847-411, including ELGINPD at the beginning of the message.