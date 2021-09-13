Wheeling Community Breakfast set for Sept. 25

The Wheeling village board is inviting the public to a Community Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Fire Station #41, 1 Community Blvd.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, sweets, coffee, orange juice and milk.

Admission is donation of a canned good or other nonperishable food item that will be given to a local food pantry. Organizers also will be accepting cash donations to Wheeling Helping Hands, a local nonprofit organization that assists charities that serve the village.

Parking will be available at St. Joseph the Worker church, located across from the fire station.